The Webb City Police Department helped hand out kits to keep children safe

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department is helping keep kids safe.

Saturday morning, they were at The Webb City Farmers Market handing out child identification kits.

The kit helps parents fingerprint their child and fill out the child’s height, weight, and dental records.

Police say this is all information they need if the child ever goes missing.

Mike Malone, Webb City Police Department, says, “That way when law enforcement if they do have to respond to a missing kid or a runaway or something that’s questions or information we will ask for and will need. If they have it available already in this kit and made up its easier just to present it to us and have it right there.”

The police department will hand out kits at the market once a month.