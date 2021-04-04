Webb City Florist under new ownership

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local flower shop is under new ownership.

Webb City Florist has been a staple of the community for 70 years.

New owner, Courtney Smith, first started working there in 2013 and took over the reins at the beginning of this month after previous owner, Marcia Musgrove, retired.

Smith says there will be no price changes and she plans to keep the shop’s tradition alive.

“It’s not my intention to change this place,” Smith said. “It’s my intention to grasp the history that’s here and make it go to its full capacity. It holds a special place in my heart. I know it holds a special place in the heart of the Webb City community in being a staple, historical business. It’s not my intention to change that into something new. We’re just going to build on what’s already here.”

While primarily doing business in Webb City, Smith, says she’s also pleased to serve customers from Joplin, Carthage, and Carl Junction.