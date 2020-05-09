The Walk to Remember: Sarcoxie senior overcomes the odds to graduate with a lifetime milestones

SARCOXIE, Mo. — One of the crowning moments for any high school senior is graduation. It brings together bittersweet moments saying goodbye to long-time friends and saying hello to early adulthood. Tears fall, caps are tossed in the air, and friends and family members cheer on graduates as they seal the deal on a milestone 18 years in the making.

But for Sarcoxie senior Isaac Ramirez, those steps across the stage represent something much greater. Isaac has cerebral palsy and along with working towards his high school diploma, he has also been on the lifelong journey of learning to walk.

“It’s been difficult,” Isaac explained. “It was really hard both learning to walk and learning to stand on my own.”

When Isaac was born nineteen years ago, he was the only living child in a set of triplets. He came into the world three months premature and weighed less than two pounds with his own life in question.

“The doctors weren’t sure if he was even going to make it at first and my parents were terrified.”

But, that did not stop him from overcoming the odds. Today, Isaac is a healthy and happy 19-year-old who will soon celebrate the achievement of completing high school.

Using either walker or crutches to maneuver through the halls of Wildwood Elementary, Isaac thrived at Wildwood Elementary and later, Sarcoxie Middle School. Teachers and classmates knew him for his kind personality and heartwarming smile, but he was also known for never giving up.

When he was in eighth grade, Isaac defied the odds even more.

“He engraved into his head one day that ‘Let’s do it,’” Annette explained. “And he got up and tried walking around the house. He is truly incredible.”

And although he has been on his own journey, that hasn’t stopped Isaac from being an encouraging big brother. He attends all his sisters’ games from softball to volleyball, and was there cheering Annette on from the stands when she scored her 1,000th point in basketball this season.

Annette says he has been her biggest fan since Day 1.

“He is always the first to come up to me and tell me how good of a job I did and talk to me about the game. He definitely keeps his sisters in check,” Annette laughed.

“They just make me really proud,” said Isaac.

Needless to say, the Ramirez family is full of athletes and Isaac himself is no exception, collecting dozens of medals from Special Olympics competitions throughout the years (pictured).

The Ramirez siblings are a packaged deal, supporting one another wholeheartedly. Graduation may have been pushed back to June due to the COVID-19 response, but that will not stop Annette, Noemie, and Alyssya from being the loudest in the stands as their brother walks across the stage, locking in an incredible journey of overcoming the odds.

“We are just so incredibly proud of him and everything he’s done. He’s a fighter,” Annette explained.