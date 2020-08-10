ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The upcoming Cardinals/Pirates series has officially been postponed.

This is the fourth series in a row to be called off for the Cardinals, who haven’t played a game since July 29.

They were only able to play five games before their covid-19 outbreak.

At least one more positive test is expected from the Cardinals in their most recent round of testing.

Their next scheduled game is a doubleheader against Detroit on Thursday.

Last week, the MLB did announce an updated schedule for teams impacted by covid-19, but there will need to be further revisions if the league still intends for the Cardinals to play 60 games by the end of September.