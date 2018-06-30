JOPLIN, Mo. - From the office or the chapel--friends from all walks of life teamed up to race through an unusual course and support local charities.

The Up And Over Race challenges teams to crawl through mud and water, leap over hay bales, and climb over obstacles.

Funds went towards Watered Gardens Rescue and Camp Quality, an organization that supports children with cancer and their families.

"It's great to get people out moving. And it's great to get different people out moving. So, it's not just a small segment of people that are getting movement now, we are actually getting alot of diverse and getting kids out. So it's these types of events that are getting more families out to participate," says the President of Twelveone Group, Tom Rogers.

There two races, the 3 mile "A Lot Of Up And Over" and the 1 mile "A Little Up And Over".

Both required each group to complete every obstacle together, and finished together; a representation of how important team work is.

