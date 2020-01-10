The University of Missouri Extension Office is helping farmers increase profits

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The University of Missouri Extension is helping local farmers increase their profits.

It’s called the Strikeforce Farmer Development Program.

The program is a joint effort between the Extension Office, the USDA, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

It was launched a couple of years ago and has already worked with 1,500 farmers in 46 different counties in Southern Missouri.

Dr. Amy Patillo says it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Dr. Amy Patillo, University of Missouri Extension, said, “And those are beginning farmers that have very little experience or have an interest in specialty crops, all the way to advance farmers that are looking at diversifying their farm , trying out new cultivars, new equipment and systems on their farm.”

She says many of the farmers involved with the program are minority, as well as military veterans.

