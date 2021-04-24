JOPLIN, Mo. — The Tri-State Iris Society is preparing for Joplin’s milestone birthday.

Saturday morning the Tri-State Iris Society was at the Empire Market offering planting tips for the iris, which is the city’s official flower.

To celebrate Joplin’s 150 birthday in 2023 they are partnering with celebrate Joplin for the big day.

Nicky Mealey, President of the Tri State Iris Society, says, “We have donated iris from our gardens we have bought some iris from one of the big iris gardens to share with the city because we want everybody to share our habit.”

There will be eleven public iris garden locations throughout Joplin for the anniversary.

The Tri-State Iris Society will be hosting an iris cookie decorating event for children.

That will be held at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum on May 8 at 10 A.M.

