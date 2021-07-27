The three men who escaped on Saturday are now back in custody in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO – The three men who escaped the McDonald County Detention Center on Saturday, are now inmates again.

After receiving a tip, 49 year old David Molina, 27 year old Carmelo Burgos, and 23 year old Shun’Tavion Thomas were taken into custody around 11:30p.m. in Noel.

The three men were already facing murder charges, and more charges are expected to be filed.

Since their escape on Saturday night, multiple agencies have assisted the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

“The weight lifted off. My main fear was due to the nature of their charges that they’re being held on, and their history, possibility of them harming someone in the public while they were out was one of our biggest worries.” Says Captain Chris Allison, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

The three men are currently being held at the jail in the sheriff’s office.