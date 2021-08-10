The state of Missouri turns 200 years old today, and many are celebrating

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – 200 years ago today, Missouri became the 24th state.

It’s been a day of celebration in the state capitol.

On August 10th, 1821, President James Monroe signed a bill officially making Missouri a state in the union.

Now, 200 years later, Missourians are celebrating the past, present, and future of the Show-Me State.

A birthday celebration like none other.

“Happy Birthday.” Says Chief Justice.

“This is something extra special that we all get to be here at this very moment in time celebrating our bicentennial.” Says Carrie

200 years ago, Missouri became a state.

“August the 10th, 2021 to be the bicentennial statehood day for the state of Missouri.” Says Governor Parson.

As the sun beat down on the capitol lawn.

“A major reason it took us so long to become a state was that we Missourians quarreled with the federal government even threatening to succeed from it before we actually joined it.” Says Gary.

Historians and leaders looked back on Missouri’s history.

“Was whether Missouri was going to come in as a union as a slave or as a free state.” Gary says.

The Show-Me State, which had a population of less than 70,000 back in 1821, was admitted to the union as a slave state.

“This concentration of Missourians lived perhaps five or six thousand lived in St. Louis, other pockets of population existed along the Mississippi River.” Gary says.

On the same day as Missouri’s birthday celebration, 33 people, from 19 different countries became U.S. citizens inside the capitol.

“I’m over the moon. I cannot express how excited I am, I am happy, I’m so happy.” Says Jacky.

“I was so emotional earlier, I was crying. I don’t know, I just never thought I would become one of the U.S. citizens and I just love it.” Jacky says.

The celebration of the bicentennial continues later this week at the Missouri state fair in Sedalia.

Then, on September 18th, there will be a bicentennial inaugural parade and ball in Jefferson City.

Finally, Happy 200th Birthday Missouri.