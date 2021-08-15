COLUMBUS, Kan. — The state of Kansas is working to make its communities a whole lot cleaner.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the recipients of it’s solid waste reduction grants.

$450,000 will be distributed to 24 entities across the state and help incorporate recycling, waste minimization, public education and create environmentally friendly habits.

The city of Columbus hopes to use roughly $5,000 of the grant to help keep their city parks clean.

Jake Letner, Columbus Community Development Coordinator, says, “We don’t really have many opportunities in our parks to recycle so we hope that by implementing these new recycling and waste bins it will improve the look of our parks and promote recycling and sustainability in our community.”

The city of Pittsburg, Kansas storm water department will receive $7,500 for a vertical recycling baler.

The Southeast Kansas Recycling Incorporated will receive $14,000 for a new forklift.