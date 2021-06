KANSAS – The state of Kansas is looking to help new school teachers as they prepare for a new school year in a couple of months.

The “Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom” has opened up mini-grant applications.

It’s open to all first-year, K-12 teachers.

The grants are designed to help them purchase resources for agriculture-based lessons, and can cover up to $250 in expenses.

Applications are due at the end of July.

