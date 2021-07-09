The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin just received an $82,000 donation

JOPLIN, MO – The Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin is the recipient of a large donation.

$82,000, courtesy of The Friends of St. Avips.

The check presentation took place today.

St. Avips has been raising money for Spiva for the past 60 years

Its largest event is the annual St. Avips Ball, which was held back in may.

“A lot of these folks have grown up supporting Spiva for multiple generations, it’s a real honor and just a act of love for them to hold this event and keep Spiva going.” Says Susan Adams, Interim Director, Spiva Center For the Arts.

The donation will go towards Spiva’s General Operations.