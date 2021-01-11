JOPLIN, Mo. — One national landmark’s cultural impact is the subject of a new art exhibit in the Four States.

The Spiva Center for the Arts has opened their Route 66 Crossing Cultural Lines Exhibit.

The gallery will explore the impact the “Mother Road” had in communities thanks to those who traveled the road themselves.

This includes cultural influences in art, music and sports.

Part of the regional exhibit will feature the history Of Joplin’s African-American community in east town.

The exhibit is currently open and will run until Saturday March 6.