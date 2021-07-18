JOPLIN, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Outdoor Adventures Group is inviting people to come try a new activity.

The group will host an introductory class on rappelling on Saturday, July 31.

The class will start under the Pavilion at Wildcat Park at 8:30 A.M.

You must be at least 12 years old to participate.

The cost for beginners is $60, while repeat students can attend at a discounted rate, depending on your experience in the class.

Another class will be offered on Saturday, August 28.

For more information or to register for the class, we have links here and here