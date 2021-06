PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society, is looking for community support.

Next Saturday, the shelter will be hosting a community volunteer day.

The projects are all designed around maintaining the facility and include painting, planting and general housekeeping.

The event will start at 11 A.M. and last until 3 P.M.

Anyone can show up to volunteer, but those under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Drinks and snacks will be provided for volunteers.