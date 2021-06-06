PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s a difficult time for many animal shelters across the country, including many in our area.

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society, is currently operating at max capacity.

Employees say this is due to the recently started puppy and kitten season.

Several litters are called in every day and unfortunately there’s no room to be taken in.

This has officials asking people to foster the litters until they move up the waiting list.

Sabina Brackett, SEK Humane Society Board President, says, “When we’re at max, we start reaching out to fosters, because I mean we have to bring them back, we try to give every animal a chance and do everything we can for each and every one that’s in need.”

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society has also opened up their shelter for animal bonding on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.

Adoptions will still be by appointment only.