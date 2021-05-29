SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Police Department is investigating after a pipe bomb was found during a traffic stop.

Authorities say a Seneca police officer pulled over the suspect Friday night at U.S. 60 and Missouri Highway 43.

Police arrested the suspect for driving while revoked.

Officers searched the vehicle finding narcotics and a pipe bomb inside.

The Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad was called in and they neutralized the bomb on the scene.

The suspect is facing narcotics charges, DWR, and unlawful possession of an explosive weapon or device.