MCDONALD COUNTY — The search for three escaped inmates will soon enter into day two, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office now widening its search.

49-year-old, David Molina, 27-year-old, Carmelo Miguel Burgos and 23-year-old, Shun’tavion Ladarris Thomas escaped the McDonald County Jail yesterday.

All three had been held in the facility, facing murder charges.

Surrounding agencies have now joined in the search and are investigating leads.

Meanwhile, the female detention officer who was attacked and sustained minor injuries during the escape is resting and recuperating Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says around 5 P.M. Saturday the three inmates attacked and overtook the detention officer and escaped.

The suspects were last seen on Saturday, a short distance south from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking everyone to lock their homes, buildings and vehicles.

All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see them call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318 or your local law enforcement.