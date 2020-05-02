JOPLIN, Mo. — The search for new leadership on a local campus is just about over.

Missouri Southern may not have to wait much longer to find out who will be the next president on campus.

Bill Gipson, MSSU Board of Governors, said, “We’re down to three finalists.”

That includes Dr. Frank McConnell who is currently the Senior Vice President for Business and Finance at the University of North Georgia.

Also Dr. William Tsutsui who retired as the President of Hendrix College in Arkansas last year.

The third candidate is Dr. Dean Van Galen who serves as the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin – River Falls.

MSSU leaders have held initial interviews with all three, talking about how best to position the campus for the future.

“Those were among the questions we asked them – you know specifically issues with regard to enrollment, retention, university finances.”

The initial list was around 70 – which was narrowed to less than a dozen in March.

There’s still two months left until the position is officially vacant.

Dr. Alan Marble will retire at the end of June, and the Board of Governors hope to announce his replacement long before then.

“Setting up a meeting on May 11th, we hope to be able to, as a board, come to a conclusion on that day in regard to which of the three finalists we’re going to hire.”

All three candidates will be on campus next week.

MSSU will host town hall meetings with each finalist during that time.