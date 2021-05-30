SARCOXIE Mo. — The Sarcoxie Police Department is searching for a suspect that led authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The police department says they tried pulling over a gray Chrysler Caravan for a minor traffic infraction Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect took off driving east on Birch Road and left the roadway at County Road 8 and Birch, driving into a corn field and going through three fence lines before stopping at Lawrence 1000 and taking off on foot.

During the chase authorities arrested Cendra Plopper.

She is facing multiple charges including tampering, resisting arrest, felony property damage and obstruction.

Police are still searching for Timothy Skylan Plopper.

If you have information on his whereabouts call the Sarcoxie Police Department at 417-359-9100.