The Salvation Army is in need of donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that lends a helping hand to those in need, is itself in need right now.

The holiday season is the most important fund raising time of the year for the Salvation Army of Joplin.

Funds from the Red Kettle Campaign help pay for services provided by the organization for the coming year.

Right now, the salvation army is only at about 30% of their target goal.

But there are a number of ways to help them make up for lost time.

Major Beckie Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army, said, “They can donate obviously in the kettle, that’s tradition, they can put a check in the mail to 320 East 8th Street, um they can go if they like to use the scan to donate, we have two different ways to scan to donate.”

You can also donate to The Salvation Army over the phone by using a credit card.

You can do so between the hours of 1 to 4 P.M. each weekday.

The number to call is 417-624-4528 and ask for Regina.

You can also help the organization by being a volunteer bell ringer.

You can sign up for two hour shifts by going to registertoring.com.