The Salvation Army Angel Tree is in need of sponsors

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Time is running out to grant a local child’s wish this holiday season.

The “Carthage Area United Way” is hosting the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

There are 50 local children who want clothes, coats and toys this Christmas.

Anyone wanting to grant a wish can go to the United Way during business hours and select a wish off the tree.

“I just think it creates a personal connection with your heart to that young child’s heart. They were able to express their need and express their wish. And its just part of the giving season to give back and keep that local as well,” said Della Croft, Executive Director of the Carthage Area United Way.

Presents must be dropped off by December 15.

To adopt a child through the Carthage Area United Way email them at office@carthageuw.org.