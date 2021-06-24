The “Rotary Club of Joplin” donated over $25,000 to 7 local non-profits

JOPLIN, MO – 7 Joplin non-profits have a little more money in their bank accounts thanks to the “Rotary Club of Joplin.”

The group honored this year’s annual grant recipients by handing out checks, totaling more than $25,000.

Most of the money cam from rotary fundraisers throughout the year.

“We have a weekly raffle, and uh the people buy tickets for and then we give away prizes, and then we have a golf tournament, an annual golf tournament, and then we have people that just donate to the Rotary Community Fund.” Says Charley Keeter, Rotary Club of Joplin, Community Foundation Club.

Here are the seven recipients this year:

The “Community Clinic”, “Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri”, “Pro Musica”, “Building Bridges”, “The Alliance of Southwest Missouri”, “Joplin Nala”, and “LifeChoices.”