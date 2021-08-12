The Ronald McDonald van has a new look, and it was free of charge

JOPLIN, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… You could say it’s a billboard on wheels for a Joplin non-profit.

The van for the Ronald McDonald House has a new look.

Signs Designs of Joplin teamed up with the Tri-State Sign Association to put a new wrap on the vehicle, and they did it free of charge.

“So from the design process it usually takes about a week depending upon what graphics we already have, and photographs and such, and then once we print it’s about a two day process in printing and then the wrap takes about one day, it’s great advertising, you know, in a community the size of Joplin, if you have a vehicle that’s out and about on a daily basis, you’ll get over a million impressions a year.” Says John Hipple, President, Sign Designs.

This is the second time in 5 years Signs Designs has wrapped the van.