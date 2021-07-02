The Ronald McDonald House is celebrating their 23rd birthday this year

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… The month of July is a birthday month for a fixture in the Joplin community.

The “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States” turns 23 years old.

In honor of the occasion, officials are asking people to contribute to their mission of helping four state children and their families.

And there are a number of ways: Volunteer work, purchasing items on the house’s wish-list, or a sponsorship.

“We ask families for ten dollars a night, so for ten dollars you can sponsor a family’s stay here, you can sponsor a meal, you can sponsor a gas card to get families to where they need to go.” Says Annette Thurston, Ex. Dir., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

For more information about the house, or to see its wish-list, check out the link below.

https://rmhjoplin.org/