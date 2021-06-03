The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is accepting donations for dads this month

JOPLIN, MO – Mothers and their newborns typically get most of the attention after childbirth.

But an area organization wants you to focus on someone else this month.

With “Father’s Day” approaching, the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States” in Joplin is asking people to donate items for dads to use.

“And we pamper moms all the time, we give parents things for the baby, sometimes dad’s forgotten and so when Father’s Day rolls around we really go all out and try and make him feel really special too.” Says Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House Associate Director.

To see some of the items on the organization’s wish-list for dads, click here.