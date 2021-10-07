The RISE Program to help those in poverty comes to Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new program designed to help families in need is coming to Neosho.

It originated in Springfield through the “Drew Lewis Foundation.” it’s called the “RISE” program. RISE standing for “Reaching Independence Through Support and Education.” it’s set up to help families who are struggling with poverty.

The Neosho chapter is now in the recruitment stages. Officials are looking to bring in five to 10 families to meet with once a week — and help them make connections in careers, education, debt management and budgeting.

“We’re excited just to have a small way to make a difference in a very large problem. You know poverty is huge in America. It’s huge in our county, it’s huge in our city. And if we can do this one project, and help just one family at a time, then we’re excited about that,” said Lana Henry, Neosho Rise Coordinator.

The program will begin after the new year.

Those interested in being a part of the program can find information here.