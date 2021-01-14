MISSOURI — It was the discovery of gold in California in 1848 that started a migration of people to the golden state. But now, just the opposite is happening as people move back east for a cheaper cost of living.

It’s called the reverse gold rush, and Trisha Fenenbock is a good example of the exodus of residents from California to Missouri.

Trish Fenenbock, Ex Californian, said, “Well, I was tired of the traffic in California and all of the people I uh find in Neosho or Missouri the people are friendlier uh I like the small town feel.”

According to U-Haul, Missouri is the 7th most popular destination for their rental trucks leaving the golden state and going elsewhere. Trish Fenenbock says this home would have cost her a lot more if she were to buy one like it in San Diego

“It would be at least four times more expensive, so it’s a big difference.”

And she estimates the cost of food where she used to live to be as much as 70% more than in Southwest Missouri.

Mary Plunkett, Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri, said, “Yes, I’ve had sales this year of people coming from California to Missouri, and also I have people still looking that are from California and yeah so there is that market, I think a lot of things play into that, you know, um they see this as a great place to live, cost of living here is a lot better.”

Fenenbock says her fiancée will be joining her in Neosho just as soon as he can sell their home in San Diego.

“We’ve had so many people doing this, the state has developed a form um to use when people buy a house they’ve never they haven’t actually physically seen, they’ve just seen videos or pictures of it.”