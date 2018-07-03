The retired tech behind the scenes of Apollo 13

Right now a Carthage man enjoys taking life slow in retirement - but half a century ago, his focus was in the stars.

The man was not an astronaut, but he was very important to the NASA operation. John Spain was a quality control technician, making sure all the equipment met standards for take-off. His career ranged from working side by side with John Glen to the downside of space travel.

"I can actually tell you what caused the explosion on Apollo 13,” says John Spain.

A technician for NASA-

"Yeah, I made sure that things were right and worked,” says John Spain.

John Spain spent the majority of his space career at the height of NASA's exploration program.

"I had the privilege of, you know, the 'one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' Yeah, I heard that. That was really exciting to know that I was involved in getting him up there,” says Spain.

With a lack of jobs in the 60's, John and his wife left Southwest Missouri to find work, not realizing what was ahead.

"I got caught up in it. I went to California. She and I farmed for awhile. Then there was an opening came up for quality control on the space program and that's where I got my start,” says Spain.

At first it was the aircraft division, which lead to the quality control job. Decades later, he's one of the few technicians left-

"We're about all gone,” says John Spain.

John reminisces about his friends made on the job-

"We were a family, and we treated each other like family,” says Spain.

And the future of space exploration.

"God put the space up there for us to explore, so let's go up there and explore it,” says Spain.

When I asked John if he wished he could have been the one in space, his response was "who wouldn't want to?" Now, John hopes to share his knowledge and experiences with students who want to go into the sciences.