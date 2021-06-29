The recent rainfall has reduced the chances of fire when it comes to setting off fireworks

JOPLIN, MO – Soon, many people in the four states will be setting off fireworks, but that also means the possibility of grass fires.

Luckily, with the rain over the last week, and more soon to come, many areas are still damp.

Redings Mill Battalion Chief, Tyler Hailey says this keeps twigs and branches wet for anywhere from 10 to 100 hours, thus reducing the chances of fires.

However, Hailey adds that people should still be careful when lighting fireworks.

“It’s not to say that they can’t catch on fire, or won’t burn, but it is a tremendous help to us that those ground, grass fires are all stay and put.” Says Hailey.

Hailey adds another way to help reduce the chances of a grass fire this weekend is to set fireworks off over concrete or gravel.