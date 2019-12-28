The Radio City Rocketts have Missouri roots

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Radio City Rocketts are synonymous with the holiday season.

But you might be surprised to learn they haven’t always been in New York.

The group started out in St. Louis almost a hundred years ago and were called the Missouri Rockets.

The rockets were a troupe of 16 dancers proficient in tap, modern, jazz and ballet.

The Rockets went to New York in 1925 to perform and became an instant hit and eventually stayed in New York and became a permanent fixture at Radio City Music Hall.

A display of pictures from the group are now on display inside the Post Art Library inside the Joplin Library until January 5th.