The Pittsburg State University’s Capital Campaign comes to a successful end with 136 million dollars raised

PITTSBURG, Kans. — After six years of hard work, Pittsburg State University’s Capital Campaign has come to an end in a big way.

Originally the “Proven, Promise, Pitt State” campaign was designed to last only three years and help raise 55 million dollars. It was later extended by another three years and the goal was raised to 100 million dollars.

Not only was the goal met, but the university surpassed it, raising 136 million dollars. The money has already been put to good use, helping expand access to PSU with 155 scholarships for incoming students.

“I think our campaign is going to benefit our students the most, specifically the scholarship aspect, as you know the economic climate is very challenging for families these days and we want to make sure that anyone who wants a higher education is able to access it, so scholarships are going to be critical moving forward,” said Kathleen Flannery, PSU Foundation President and CEO.

The campaign has helped with recent facility improvements like the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the soon to be built simulation hospital for the nursing program.