PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Authorities were called to an apartment on the 400 block of Broadway Street before 6:30p.m. Saturday.

Police say the caller reported a woman lying on the floor of the apartment bleeding.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.