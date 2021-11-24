The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department has named a new leader

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The “Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department” has a new leader.

It’s Toby Book. He replaces Kim Vogel — who recently became the city’s HR director. Book is no stranger to the city — or the department. He’s worked there for 25 years, with the past 8 as the city’s parks superintendent

“My focus will be to continue doing the good things that Kim Vogel had started, the projects like the splash pad, the dog park, just a lot of things out there that Kim did a great job with, continue those projects and focus on the areas that we need to improve,” said Toby Book, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director.

The next project for the department will be the annual “Pittsburg Christmas Parade.” it takes place Monday night at 6:30 on Broadway.