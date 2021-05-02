PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School Theatre is helping some of their own compete in a festival this summer.

Sunday, the students hosted a Closing Bow Cabaret fundraiser.

Organizers are trying to raise money for eight students that qualified for The International Thespian Festival to attend.

The festival is being held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

Emma Annan-Noonoo, Drama Club President, says, “We’ve actually been able to attend the international thespian festival here in town a few years ago. So since we werent able to compete at that level this year with an entire show its really important that we go with our . Its just a great opportunity for our students to get to do something at such a high level and get critiques on how to improve themselves.”

She is hoping to collect enough donations to pay for all eight students to compete.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser go here.