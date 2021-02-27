PITTSBURG, Kan. — The community is showing their support for an outreach mission in Pittsburg.

Saturday afternoon The Pittsburg Disc Golf Club held their annual Ice Bowl in Lincoln Park.

More than 20 people came out to play and donated canned goods for Wesley House.

Organizers say this cause is close to their hearts.

Richard Schrik, Pittsburg Disc Golf Club, says, “I grew up in a low income family and I know what it is to go to the Wesley House and come out with a couple bags of food. So knowing we live in a low income area anything we can do to help we love to do.”

They were also collecting money for mulligan shots and all the proceeds are helping The Wesley House.