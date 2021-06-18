The “Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce” has started a leadership class for business leaders

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – Business leaders in Crawford County are taking an in-depth look into their community.

The “Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce” started its “Crawford County Leadership Series” today.

Over the next 6 months, 19 business representatives will discuss challenges and opportunities in the area.

It includes putting the focus on community health care, education, and economic development.

“The more our leaders understand our community, where we came from, where we are now, where we want to go, the better they can be in serving the community or organization they’re serving.” Says Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber Area of Commerce.

The leadership class is still open to join. Any business leader interested in a spot should call the Pittsburg Chamber number below.

620-231-1000