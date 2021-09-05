PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Fire Department is inviting fire departments from across the area to honor the 343 firefighter lives lost during 9/11.

The department will be hosting it’s Nine Eleven Stair Climb, to raise money for the Jed Head Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit local firefighter training.

Teams and individuals will climb the seven story Belmont Towers in Parsons 15 times, equaling 105 stories and 2,205 steps in total.

The climb costs $50 per person.

Any firefighters interested can email or call the Parsons Fire Department.

That information can be found here or by calling 620.778.3212