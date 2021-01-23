JOPLIN, Mo. — The pandemic has halted a lot of events and opportunities, but it hasn’t stopped local tumblers from doing what they love.

Right when the pandemic hit, Amplify Gymnastics and cheer was closed for two months leaving the athletes without training.

Now that they are open, they are ready to get back to work.

Now gymnasts must train in sets of eight, wear masks while warming up and have masks off while performing on the gymnastic equipment, and social distance.

If the girls go on, they have to provide their own chalk, spray bottles, and stay in their groups until they are ready to perform.

Paul Comstedt Co Owner and Coach, says, “We feel very fortunate to be able to operate uh during the pandemic and we’re just thankful to be doing gymnastics so.”

Paul and his team had an optional live this morning to show their progress of the Level 8 Tumblers Competitions Routines.