The Ozark Center has donated a housing unit that’s for dogs to the Joplin Bungalows

JOPLIN, MO – An area housing unit is now equipped for man’s best friend.

Thanks to a donation from the Ozark Center, the Joplin Bungalows now has its own dog park.

There are a lot of physical benefits for people living with dogs, and that’s especially true when it comes to veterans living inside the bungalows.

“A dog, believe it or not, can help integrate, if nothing else, the veteran integrate back into the community with the dog family with a group of veterans uh but it also helps so many things with physical aspect and the mental aspect, it’s uh it’s a purpose and that’s what a lot of veterans are out seeking.” Says Roger Koch, Military Liaison, Freeman Health System, Ozark Center.

The housing unit was funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.