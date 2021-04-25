JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday morning two veterans received a warm welcome at the Joplin Regional Airport.

The owner of Joplin Limousines decided to organize a veteran appreciation event to honor the veterans.

He says the nonprofit Wishes for Warriors contacted him about driving the veterans to Fort Scott for a turkey hunting trip.

Wishes for Warriors helps veterans who were wounded in combat heal through outdoor activities.

Joplin Limousines donated limo transportation — and one of their local veteran drivers donated their time to drive them to Kansas.

The Joplin Fire Department, The Webb City Junior ROTC, a group of motorcyclists, and other members of the community came out to show their support.

Jacob Blome, Veteran, says, “This is incredible. We don’t know any of these people so to come to this, for people that they don’t know is incredible. It really is awesome.”

Blome was in the service for 14 years starting in the Army then serving in the Air Force.

Two motorcycles and two vehicles from the Mopar Car Club followed the limo all the way to the Kansas state line.

If you would like to donate to Wishes for Warriors go here.