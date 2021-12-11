The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate

MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped the county jail.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for “Charles Craig Chance” who also goes by Chuck.

Authorities say chance escaped from the Ottawa County jail at 1a.m. Saturday morning.

He was last seen in North Miami wearing gray sweat pants and a blue hoodie.

Chance was being held on several charges including possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a credit/debit card.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Sheriff’s office at 918-542-2806.