The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is on a thin budget, but the Sheriff says he has no choice on some expenditures

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has lost funding and staff members, now they’re trying to figure out a long term solution to keep residents safe.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “Regardless if we have money or not, some of those expenditures I have no choice but to fund.”

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says this funding can range from inmate food, medical costs, and to even jail repairs.

The jail has endured mounting costs since being built in the late 90’s.

Which is now causing a budgeting dispute between the office and Ottawa County Commissioners.

Kenny Wright, District Attorney Ottawa & Delaware County, said, “Situation where budgetary we need him to have just by way of example we need him to have 8 people but he’s got 10. So he’s real close but he’s not there but again there is enough wiggle room he’ll be able to get there. we’ll get to where we need to be.”

Changes have been made including the Commissioners most recently filing a motion to hold the Sheriff liable for all extra expenses not currently included in the budget.

The department used to receive about $50,000 to $60,000 each month from the Department of Corrections.

But that funding was cut.

So now, the department runs on a budget of about $77,000 each month.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, said, “The million dollar question is how is that even feasible these people are working for the sheriff and working for the county but if we don’t have the funds I’m supposed to pay out of pocket to me that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

In early 2019, the Sheriff had a restriction on his payroll resulting in cutting 15 staff members.

And this fiscal year that began on July 1st, the department took a $400,000 hit on pay roll, which resulted in more job cuts, including one deputy and a dispatcher.

Wright says the county must look at long-term plans to fix the budget problem.

“The idea of building a regional jail on the county line or close to it between Ottawa and Delaware counties. Forming a jail trust compromised of members of the community from both counties. You would have both Sheriff’s on that trust and you’d have one County Commissioner from each county and they would all work as a trust to run the jail,” said Wright.