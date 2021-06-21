The “Open Air Job Fair” is in Southwest Missouri for 5 days

LAMAR, MO – A five day “Open Air Job Fair” kicked off in Lamar today.

Local employees filled the Orscheln Farm and Home parking lot, giving people from the community a chance to meet up with them and ask questions.

Representatives with the Missouri job center say although they cover seven counties in Southwest Missouri, they tend to have more events close to the job center in Joplin, so this gives them an opportunity to reach out to more people.

“We tend to do a lot of things in Jasper County, Newton County, because it’s right there close to the job center, so we wanted to adventure out and give local employers in our different counties an opportunity to have a job fair as well.” Says Pam Regan, One Stop Operator for Missouri Job Centers Southwest Region.

Regan adds sometimes it’s not realistic for employers in other counties to drive all the way to Joplin for a job fair, so this allows them equal opportunities.