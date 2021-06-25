The old “Mercy Fort Scott” in Kansas could possibly be a new hospital in the future

BOURBON COUNTY, KS – What once was “Mercy Fort Scott,” could be the site for another hospital in Bourbon County.

You may remember, last week, Mercy donated the building to the “Bourbon County Commission.”

Since then, the county has entered into an agreement with the health consultant firm, “Noble Health Corporation.”

The Leawood, Kansas company will conduct a feasibility study, and could possible reopen the facility as a hospital.

“Individuals retiring need health care services if they’re going to live in a community and then people who have children like myself, young professionals and they need health care services for their children as well so it’s very important for the growth of this county.” Says Rob Harrington, Bourbon County REDI Exec. Director.

The feasibility study is estimated to take 3 to 4 months.

“Mercy Fort Scott” closed its doors in 2018.