‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson to speak at OU; tickets benefit OKC Children’s Hospital

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular star of the beloved sitcom The Office is coming to the University of Oklahoma to speak about philanthropy and help raise money for the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, will speak at McCasland Field House on Thursday, Nov. 14.

“Rainn will be speaking on his philanthropy and media company SoulPancake, and then answering questions from the audience at our event,” said Emma Sears, executive vice chair for CAC Speakers Bureau.

All ticket sales go to OU’s philanthropy Soonerthon and benefit the Oklahoma City Children’s Hospital, Sears said.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the event begins at 8 p.m.