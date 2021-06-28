The non-profit, Life360 Community Service, will soon take over a former Southwest Missouri hospital

MONETT, MO – A former Southwest Missouri hospital will soon be in the hands of a non-profit.

Life360 Community Services, a non-profit out of Springfield, will soon be taking over the former Cox Health Hospital in Monett.

Here, they’ll have facilities for mental health, foster care, crisis pregnancy and more.

“The resources they have, behind, to make this project successful really made us feel good about the whole project and that it would come to fruition.” Says Darren Bass, President of Cox Monett Hospital.

The non-profit has 4 initiatives: To house, empower, educate, and feed.

In fact, Life360 Community Service Executive Vice President, Jeremy Hahn, says the building will better help them feed over 25,000 kids in Southern Missouri.

“Here in the Cox Monett building, we would move some of those food processing, food packing programs into the building and then be served into the local school systems.” Says Hahn.

Hahn adds, while they’re excited to better the community, they’re even more excited for the support.

“We want to bring together those non-profits, those leaders in the community who are already doing great things to one roof. And, almost create a one-stop shop for residents who might need a service, or multiple services.” Says Hahn.

And Bass couldn’t agree more.

“To continue to be able to serve the community for those people that may not have the resources to manage a lot of the problems that they’re facing, and to really have a one-stop shop come in here and either free, or at a affordable cost be able to get the services they need, it just made us feel very good.” Says Bass.

Bass adds that Life360 will completely take over the property on August 13th.