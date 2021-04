NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Community Coalition is having a DEA drug take-back day next weekend.

Residents are asked to bring their unused prescriptions and or vapes to Wildcat Corner or The Neosho Police Department who will will safely dispose of them, no questions asked.

The event will take place on April 24, from from 10:00 A.M.- 2 P.M.

Needles or glass vapes will also be accepted.