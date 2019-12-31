The new year is nigh, how are you going to keep your resolutions?

JOPLIN, Mo. — New year, new you.

We’re just a few days out from the start of the new year, but just how long will your dedication to that resolution last?

How can people make these new lifestyle choices and stick to them?

The key here is to start planning now and ease into your new changes.

Whether you are planning to start saving a little more or getting more exercise, we have some tips to keep you on track well into 2021.

Eat healthier, save money, work out more, read more books.

All common new years resolutions, but how will you start off your new year?

If you’re looking to save more bread, that starts with a budget.

Garrett Taylor, Client Adviser, Arvest Bank, said, “A lot of New Years resolutions and financial part is a big part of life. And just reviewing a budget. If you’re not one, try to get one.”

That starts with filtering out any miscellaneous monthly expenses.

One way to do that is to eat at home instead of heading to the drive-thru.

“If you can track what you’re spending running through the drive-thru a lot of folks are pretty amazed at what they spend on that.”

Also, consider downloading banking apps.

“There are actually some apps and some banking apps out there that allow you to, um round up some change in a transaction, that change will automatically go into a savings account.”

And for those of us looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, be sure to ease your way into it.

The key to sticking to workout and nutrition regimen is taking the time to figure out what’s best for you.

Bobby Ballard, Joplin Family YMCA, said, “If you don’t do something you don’t enjoy, you will not stick with it. So, that’s why we offer so many things from the swimming pool, to weights and all kinds of different classes.”

Another option to help your self stay active is to join groups on social media.

That way you can get in touch with others that may have same fitness goals as you.

“It’s so important that someone help holds you accountable. Because if you don’t, it’s hard to keep going.”