The new wing to Carthage South Technical Center is almost done

CARTHAGE, MO – The newest school in Carthage needs just a few finishing touches to get ready to start classes next month.

It’s the new expansion to the Carthage South Technical Center.

It isn’t quite classroom-ready yet, but that will start to change next week, starting with a specialized kitchen for the culinary arts and more.

“This will allow us to expand the food science program and be commercialized. Plus we have food science in our agriculture program. So the agriculture teachers are with us as to for lab as well so it serves several programs.” Says Gregg Wolf, Carthage Asst. Supt.



Down the hallway, students will have new options for carpentry classes and a brand new painting booth, something the district hasn’t had in more than a decade.

“As you know we build a lot of trailers in our active management program, so this will give us an opportunity for students will learn how to paint in that instead of seeing their projects to a body shop.” Says Wolf.

There are multi-media classrooms, others designed for biomedicine courses and Project Lead the Way.

And there is even more space than the original plan.

Low construction costs meant the new wing now has extra space for advanced manufacturing, and other program expansions.

“We were able to put in an advanced manufacturing 1000 square foot shop and classroom. So, which would not have been there originally right, it would have been here but we wouldn’t have been able to add the second computer science teacher.” Says Wolf.

Staff will start moving furniture in next week, which will then allow teachers to start setting up their new classrooms.

Students will start using the new wing on August 23rd.